UrduPoint.com

AGP Letter To Me Is Politically Motivated: Shehbaz Sharif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2022 | 06:27 PM

AGP letter to me is politically motivated: Shehbaz Sharif

The PML-N President has termed it a contempt of court and equal to influencing a sub-judice matter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition leader in the National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif has said that letter of the Attorney General for Pakistan to him over return of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan is unjustified.

The PML-N President has said that the letter sent by the top law officer of the country is an impression that it was written on the directions of the Federal cabinet.

Shehbaz Sharif has said that it is tantamount to influence a sub-judice matter, pointing out that he has the right to take legal action against him.

He has claimed that he has not violated the affidavit.

“I am shocked that why the attorney general did not read the last paragraph of the affidavit,” said Shehbaz Sharif while reacting to the AGP letter to him. He has also termed it as contempt of court because the Lahore High Court has been hearing it for a long time.

He has also said that he is quite sure that the letter was written for political purposes by ignoring all related laws. The letter has ignored formation of medical board, its working and recommendations.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Contempt Of Court Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim All Cabinet Top Opposition

Recent Stories

PM Imran calls Abu Dhabi Crown prince, condemns mi ..

PM Imran calls Abu Dhabi Crown prince, condemns missile attack on UAE

12 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Six more England players reach Karachi

PSL 2022: Six more England players reach Karachi

17 minutes ago
 Market-oriented reforms way to rapid growth: Mansh ..

Market-oriented reforms way to rapid growth: Mansha

33 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2022 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

38 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan conducts condolence refer ..

Arts Council of Pakistan conducts condolence reference in memory of renowned bro ..

41 minutes ago
 Gurdawara Dera Sahib: An epitome of Sikh architect ..

Gurdawara Dera Sahib: An epitome of Sikh architectural heritage in Pakistan

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>