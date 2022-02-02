AGP letter to me is politically motivated: Shehbaz Sharif

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N President has termed it a contempt of court and equal to influencing a sub-judice matter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition leader in the National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif has said that letter of the Attorney General for Pakistan to him over return of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan is unjustified.

The PML-N President has said that the letter sent by the top law officer of the country is an impression that it was written on the directions of the Federal cabinet.

Shehbaz Sharif has said that it is tantamount to influence a sub-judice matter, pointing out that he has the right to take legal action against him.

He has claimed that he has not violated the affidavit.

“I am shocked that why the attorney general did not read the last paragraph of the affidavit,” said Shehbaz Sharif while reacting to the AGP letter to him. He has also termed it as contempt of court because the Lahore High Court has been hearing it for a long time.

He has also said that he is quite sure that the letter was written for political purposes by ignoring all related laws. The letter has ignored formation of medical board, its working and recommendations.