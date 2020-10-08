UrduPoint.com
AGP Meets State Bank Of Pakistan Governor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:28 PM

Auditor General Pakistan (AGP) Javaid Jahangir met with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Baqar Raza here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ):Auditor General Pakistan (AGP) Javaid Jahangir met with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Baqar Raza here on Thursday.

Talking to the AGP, the SBP Governor appreciated his role towards accountability and better financial Management in Pakistan.

Baqar Raza stressed the importance of collaboration and combined efforts for bringing more transparency in government spending and improved financial Management practices, said a statement.

Besides, the AGP also held meeting with Field Audit Officers of Sindh and Balochistan including Director General Audit Sindh, Director General Audit Balochistan and Director General Audit Local Council Balochistan.

The Auditor General of Pakistan reviewed progress of first quarter of Audit Plan 2020-21 with major focus on government expenditure on COVID-19 related activities.

He stressed the need to shift audit focus from traditional transaction-based auditing to issue-based auditing having public importance.

He also highlighted the importance of auditor to remain relevant to the expectation of stakeholders and select issues which are current and meets expectation of public.

