UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AGP Office Wins Right To Information Champion Award 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 04:56 PM

AGP office wins Right to Information Champion Award 2020

The Auditor General of Pakistan office has won the Right to Information Champion Award 2020 in the category of best performing public body at federal level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Auditor General of Pakistan office has won the Right to Information Champion Award 2020 in the category of best performing public body at Federal level.

Deputy Auditor General (FAO) Maqbool Ahmed Gondal received the award on behalf of Auditor General of Pakistan, at an event organized here by Center for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) and Pakistan Information Commission (PIC), according to press statement issued here.

Since 2014, CPDI has been celebrating International Day on Access to Information through a public event that consists of panel discussions, report launches, and RTI Awards for best public body (federal level), journalist and citizen.

The Deputy Auditor General also participated in the event as a panelist during the panel discussion revolving around the topics of budget transparency and right to information.

CPDI established in 2005 is an independent civil society organization working on the issues of development and peace in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Budget Civil Society 2020 Event Best

Recent Stories

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

45 seconds ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

56 seconds ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

1 minute ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

1 minute ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

13 minutes ago

MoHAP continues to develop services for medical ex ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.