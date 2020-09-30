AGP office wins Right to Information Champion Award 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Auditor General of Pakistan office has won the Right to Information Champion Award 2020 in the category of best performing public body at Federal level.

Deputy Auditor General (FAO) Maqbool Ahmed Gondal received the award on behalf of Auditor General of Pakistan, at an event organized here by Center for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) and Pakistan Information Commission (PIC), according to press statement issued here.

Since 2014, CPDI has been celebrating International Day on Access to Information through a public event that consists of panel discussions, report launches, and RTI Awards for best public body (federal level), journalist and citizen.

The Deputy Auditor General also participated in the event as a panelist during the panel discussion revolving around the topics of budget transparency and right to information.

CPDI established in 2005 is an independent civil society organization working on the issues of development and peace in Pakistan.