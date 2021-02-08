AGP orders establishment of South Punjab regional audit directorate in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has ordered establishment of regional directorate of audit South Punjab in Multan.

The new audit office would function as the regional office of the Director General Audit Punjab, according to an official release issued here Monday.

In this connection, director general audit Muhammad Kamran Rasheed Mirza has deputed audit officer Muhammad Zubair Naumani and senior auditor Abdul Muqeet for regional audit directorate South Punjab.

The regional audit office south Punjab has started functioning temporarily at the premises of district government audit office at Chungi No-6 in Multan, the release concluded.