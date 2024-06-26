AGP Prays SC To Dismiss SIC's Appeal For Reserved Seats
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 10:36 PM
Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan on Wednesday submitted written arguments to the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the case of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) regarding reserved seats
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan on Wednesday submitted written arguments to the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the case of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) regarding reserved seats.
The AGP requested the top court to dismiss the SIC's appeal and uphold the verdict of Peshawar High Court (PHC) in the matter.
He said,"A political party that participates in elections and wins at least one seat can get reserved seats. According to the law, a list has to be provided for certain seats to the ECP (Election Commission of Pakistan)."
The SIC neither participated in the elections nor submitted the list for the specific seats, "which are only reserved for minorities and women", he added.
The AGP said,"Independent candidates can join the political parties that have representation in the Parliament. "
He argued that the SIC was not a parliamentary party at the time of the allocation of reserved seats, and its demand for reserved seats was unconstitutional.
He said that the PPP (Pakistan Peoples Party), PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) and others had submitted their lists before the elections, and their voters were aware about the reserved seats before elections.
Recent Stories
Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level
CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA
8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak
International Bar Association raises alarm over draconian laws in Indian-Occupie ..
KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project
Heat wave kills 10 in Karachi
Afghanistan, fantastic to witness in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-25
Public cooperation imperative to eradicate increasing trend of narcotics use: Dr ..
AJK President urges overseas Kashmiris to unite against Modi's 'nefarious design ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana30 minutes ago
-
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding31 minutes ago
-
Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level31 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA31 minutes ago
-
8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak31 minutes ago
-
KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project35 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly approves Rs 5446 billion budget for FY 2024-2540 minutes ago
-
Public cooperation imperative to eradicate increasing trend of narcotics use: Dr Imtiaz Dogar40 minutes ago
-
Foundation celebrates birth anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto37 minutes ago
-
Sattar urges govt slash consumer tax, defer internal debt repayments to revive economy43 minutes ago
-
Distt Administration sets official rates for naan, chapati37 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly approves Finance Bill 2024-2537 minutes ago