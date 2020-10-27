AGP recovers Rs176.9bln in 3 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Office of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has made recoveries of Rs 176.9 billion during first quarter of current fiscal year (2020-21)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Office of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has made recoveries of Rs 176.9 billion during first quarter of current fiscal year (2020-21).

The recoveries from Federal government departments stood at Rs 176.3 billion during July-September (2020-21) while that from provincial and district offices were recorded at Rs 578.8 million during the period.

The highest recovery during the period under review was made by Director General Audit (DGA) PNR, Lahore that recovered Rs 169.67 billion followed by DGA (CA&E) Islamabad that recovered Rs 2.332 billion, according to AGP statement issued here Tuesday.

DGA(IR&C) Karachi recovered Rs 1.83 billion, DGA federal government Islamabad managed the recoveries of Rs 619.4 million, DGA (F&I) Islamabad, Rs 5.80 million, DGA Social Safety Net, Rs 4.44 million, and DGA Rawalpindi made recoveries of Rs 88.5 million.

Further DGA (DA) Karachi made recoveries of Rs 189.01 million, DGA Works (federal) Islamabad, Rs 440.77 million, DGA Works China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Islamabad recovered Rs 78.16 million, DGA (CA&E) Islamabad Rs 15.08 million and DGA(P&TS), Lahore recovered Rs 762.49 million.

The amount recovered by DGA Power Sector, Lahore stood at Rs 28.02 million, while that by DGA Railways, Lahore stood at Rs 178.

13 million besides DGA (IR&C), Lahore recovered Rs 82.81 million and DGA (IR&C) Karachi made recoveries of Rs 1.833 billion.

Among provincial and district government recoveries, DGA (works provincial) Lahore managed recoveries of Rs 26.91 million, DGA Punjab, Lahore managed Rs 129.24 million, DGA KPK, Peshawar Rs 15.5 million, DGA Sindh, Karachi Rs 57.79 million while DGA Balochistan, Quetta managed Rs 131.65 million.

Likewise an amount of Rs 54.48 million was recovered by DGA AJK, Muzaffarabad, Rs 137.18 million by DGA district (North) Punjab Lahore, Rs 23.53 million by DGA district (South) Multan, Rs 1.27 million by DGA district KPK Peshawar and Rs 0.42 million were recovered by DGA (L.C) Balochistan, Quetta.

It may be mentioned here that the Auditor General Office conduct the annual audits of various government offices and institutions through its field offices.

The office has so far completed the audits until the year 2019-20. The audit report of the year 2019-20 has been laid in the Parliament.

The AGP offices identify the corruption in various departments through audit paras.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) discusses the audit reports of each year and after detailed discussion the committee testifies the report. On the basis of that report, the recoveries are made from the departments concerned.