AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military trials

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial stresses the importance of the judiciary's independence and observes that the Constitution will not be sidelined, as happened in 2015.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2023) Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan has requested the Supreme Court for a month to carefully consider the matter of granting the right of appeal to people tried in military courts. He emphasized that this decision must not adversely affect the country's global standing.

The AGP made this request during a hearing of identical petitions challenging the government's choice to conduct trials of civilians in military courts. The six-member bench, including Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha Malik, was presiding over the hearing.

During the hearing, AGP Awan reiterated the necessity of military courts and assured the bench that arrests were made following thorough investigations. He argued that those who violated the discipline of civilian forces were subject to the law according to the Army Act.

The Chief Justice stressed the importance of the judiciary's independence and stated that the Constitution would not be sidelined, as happened in 2015.

Regarding the military trial procedure, the AGP explained that first, an incident report is presented, and a Court of Inquiry investigates the incident based on these reports. Civilians can be arrested under Sections 73 and 76 of the Army Act after the investigation.

During the recording of the summary of evidence, the accused has the right to cross-examine, and a charge is framed under Rule 19 of the Army Act. A panel of three officers conducts the military trial, with the accused having the full right to cross-examine all evidence and witnesses.

Justice Afridi questioned whether a commanding officer decided if a case was made or not, and the AGP clarified that the accused have the right to have a lawyer during the military trial.

The accused in the military court are given the option to confess or deny the crime. If someone denies the crime, the regular army trial of the suspect begins.

In the military court, an officer acts as the presiding judge and independently reviews the proceedings.

The decision of the majority of the three trial officers is considered final.

The accused can appeal against the death sentence in the Courts of Appeal and may consult a legal adviser during the military trial.

However, Justice Akhtar raised a question regarding whether injuring an army officer amounted to preventing them from performing their duty. He criticized the AGP for making contradictory statements, questioning the logic of his argument.

The AGP mentioned that the law of trial in military courts for civilians came into force after the 21st constitutional amendment.

Justice Akhtar further inquired if civilians had been included after the amendment of the Army Act, and the AGP confirmed that they had been included.

Justice Akhtar asked whether parliament could include basic human rights in the Army Act in the future, to which the AGP responded that parliament had the authority to legislate.

Justice Ahsan pointed out that the 21st amendment was made to apply the Army Act to civilians, and Justice Ayesha observed that human rights were protected by the proposed procedure for trials in the amendment.

The AGP insisted on briefing the court about the procedure of military trials, but Justice Akhtar questioned the need for it when fundamental rights did not apply.

The Chief Justice observed that accused individuals were given very little time to defend themselves in military courts, but the AGP contradicted this.

Petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts were filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former Chief Justice Jawwad S Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, including Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali. They requested the apex court to declare the military trials "unconstitutional".

In his petition, the former CJP pleaded that Section 2(1)(d)(i) and (ii) of the Pakistan Army Act were inconsistent with the fundamental rights granted by the Constitutionand should be struck down.