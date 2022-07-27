UrduPoint.com

AGP Shahzad Shaukat Resigns

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 07:48 PM

AGP Shahzad Shaukat resigns

Advocate General Punjab (AGP) Shahzad Shaukat resigned from his office on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Advocate General Punjab (AGP) Shahzad Shaukat resigned from his office on Wednesday.

In his resignation sent to the Punjab governor, the AGP said that after a change of regime in the province, it was the prerogative of the new regime to appoint an advocate general of their choice.

Senior lawyer Shahzad Shaukat was appointed as the AGP on June 1, after Ahmad Owais tendered his resignation.

Meanwhile, Additional Advocate General Punjab Akhtar Javed had been asked to look after the charge of the AGP till appointment of a regular advocate general, a notification issued by the province's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department said.

