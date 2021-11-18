AGP stresses opposition to not politicise Kulbhushan Jadhav issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Attorney-General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan on Thursday stressed the opposition to refrain from politicising Kulbhushan Jadhav issue.

Talking to media about legislation regarding elections and Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, Khalid Jawed said that legislation regarding the Indian spy was done in light of decision of International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He also offered opposition a detailed briefing on the matter.

He said that Indian attempts to isolate Pakistan have failed as New Delhi was planning to take the matter to the ICJ and the UNSC. The AGP said Kulbhushan Jadhav is an Indian spy and murderer of Pakistanis, but the legislation allowing Jadhav to appeal against his sentence has been done in the line with the ICJ ruling.

He said that the ICJ directed Pakistan to make amendments in the country's laws or pass new laws to give the spy the right to appeal.

Talking about electoral reforms, he said that a bill was postponed on Election Commission's reservations. The Election Commission had never objected to right of vote to overseas and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), he said and added that ECP's reservations were on procedures. He said that the ECP had power to adopt any procedure. All amendments and bills were in accordance with the Constitution, he added.