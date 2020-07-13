UrduPoint.com
AGP Submits Additional Documents In Sugar Inquiry Commission Case

Mon 13th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

AGP submits additional documents in Sugar Inquiry Commission case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan on Monday submitted additional documents in the Supreme Court in a case pertaining to the Sugar Inquiry Commission report filed by the Federal Government against the Sindh High Court order.

The gazette notification of the Sugar Inquiry Commission (SIC) and a summary of the case were among the additional documents submitted.  The AGP maintained that the commission was formed under the Pakistan Commission of Inquiry Act 2017 to probe rise in sugar prices. It collected information from federal and provincial departments, and sugar mills, and then submitted a detailed report on the price hike to the Federal Government.

He said the commission in its report pointed out the violation of laws by the sugar industry. After approving the report, the government referred it to the regulator for taking necessary action.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court against the report which was rejected.

The PSMS in the IHC argued that the notification of the commission was not issued in time.

The reply submitted by the AGP stated that the PSMA was fully aware of the composition of the commission. The issue of commission's notification was not challenged at any forum while the delay in its publication did not cause any major harm as the decisions of the apex court in that regard were also available.

The AGP said the allegations of sugar mill owners over violation of Artice 4 were baseless. The argument that only provinces could form commissions of inquiry was baseless and the composition of the Commission of Inquiry was in accordance with the Constitution and the law. The AGP also stated that the increase in sugar prices was a violation of basic human rights and Article 9. The respondents were trying to prevent federal and provincial governments, and all agencies from performing their duties, he added.

