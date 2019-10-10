UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AGP Submits Reply In Justice Isa Case

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:28 PM

AGP Submits Reply in Justice Isa Case

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan on Thursday submitted a reply in the Supreme Court, regarding presidential reference against apex court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan on Thursday submitted a reply in the Supreme Court, regarding presidential reference against apex court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

In his reply, the AGP said that Justice Isa's spouse and children own expensive properties in the United Kingdom, which were purchased in the year 2004 and 2013 and at the time when they had no independent source of income of their own.The inescapable conclusion which follows is that the properties are Benami and that Justice Qazi Faez Isa is the ostensible owner, he added.

He said that the Reference only directs the Supreme Judicial Council about the inquiry into whether the conduct of the Petitioner in owning those properties, though ostensibly, is free from financial impropriety.

The simple and straight forward answer to this query to the Council, comprising of petitioner's own peers, would have been to disclose the source of funds, employed to purchase the properties and the mode and manner of acquisition of foreign exchange and its transfer to UK.

The reply stated that the petitioner (Justice Qazi Faez Isa), instead of providing the simple answers to the Council, took a very evasive stand and started vilifying and castigating the complainant.

Admittedly the information provided by the complaint is true and indeed admitted by the Petitioner, therefore, instead of assassinating the character of the complainant, the Petitioner should have come forward with the truth, ie, source of funds, acquisition of foreign exchange and its transfer to UK for the purchasing of properties, it added.

It said : " As a Judge we all expect a very high standard of rectitude, probity and honesty of behaviour from the learned Petitioner Judge. However, by not providing the simple answers regarding funds employed for the purchase of three properties in UK, the petitioner by his conduct has dis-entitled himself to claim any equitable relief from this court." The AGP denied all allegations, insinuations, aspersions, put forth by Justice Isa and the country's bar associations and councils alleging the presidential references were filed out of mala fide intent and for ulterior motives.

It may be mentioned that the presidential reference was filed in May in the Supreme Judicial Council against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, alleging non-disclosureof assets in his wealth statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Supreme Court Exchange United Kingdom May All From Court

Recent Stories

PML-N moves separate plea to ECP seeking investiga ..

22 minutes ago

Workshop on 'Vascular Emergencies' on Oct.12

2 minutes ago

Agarwal hits ton as India dominate S. Africa in 2n ..

2 minutes ago

E&T officer booked for interfering official work

2 minutes ago

NA body for increasing manpower export to boost re ..

2 minutes ago

National Games Cycling event to be completed in th ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.