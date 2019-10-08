UrduPoint.com
AGP Submits Reply In Justice Qazi Faez Isa's Petition Against Presidential Reference

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:40 PM

AGP submits reply in Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition against presidential reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan on Tuesday submitted reply in the Supreme Court in a case regarding Justice Qazi Faez Isa's petition against the presidential references.

The 45-page reply stated that the constitutional petition no 17 was liable to be dismissed as the reference was lawfully filed without any mala fide, ulterior motives or to achieve collateral purposes.

The federation also submitted that the reference did not in any way undermine the independence of judiciary, rather the process of Accountability of judges by its own peers enhances the independence of judiciary.

It was also prayed that the President of Pakistan has filed the reference in exercise of his constitutional duties under Article 209 (5) of the constitution.

It was submitted that the petitioner had failed to point out or establish any mala fide in fact or mala fide in law in filing of the reference by the President of Pakistan.

It was also submitted that the presidential reference was a pending inquiry before a constitutional body that is Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and it was for the SJC to decide whether the petitioner had committed any violation of the code of conduct or not.

