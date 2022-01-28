UrduPoint.com

AGP Suggests Pol. Parties To Discuss 'Disqualification' Matter At Parliamentary Forum

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2022 | 12:20 AM

AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualification' matter at parliamentary forum

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), Khalid Javed Khan on Thursday suggested the political parties to bring the matter of 'Disqualification' at the forum of parliament for debate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), Khalid Javed Khan on Thursday suggested the political parties to bring the matter of 'Disqualification' at the forum of parliament for debate.

The issue of life time disqualification for political leaders should be discussed at the forum of the Assembly, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The petition was brought to apex court for seeking opinion regarding life time disqualification condition for political leaders like Nawaz Sharif, he said.

This is a political matter and the judicial forum should not be approached for that particular purpose, he remarked.

In reply to a question about Nawaz Sharif's medical reports, he said Shehbaz Sharif should provide complete medical reports of his brother so that decision could be made after examining the reports.

The government, he said could approach the courts if Shehbaz Sharif failed to submit the medical reports of his brother.

