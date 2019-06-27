UrduPoint.com
AGP Suspends PBC Resolution, Show-cause Notice Against Law Minister Farogh Naseem

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 10:22 PM

AGP suspends PBC resolution, show-cause notice against law minister Farogh Naseem

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan as Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday suspended the resolution and show-cause notice served to Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem for cancellation of his PBC membership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Anwar Mansoor Khan as Chairman Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday suspended the resolution and show-cause notice served to Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem for cancellation of his PBC membership.

The PBC with a majority of 14 members on June 12 had suspended the bar membership of Law Minister Farogh Naseem.

The show-cause notice served to the Minister asked the Minister why did not he remove his name from the roll of Pakistan Bar Council after assuming the charge as the Minister.

The formal hearing on the Federal Minister petition will be held on July 3.

The PBC on June 12 has canceled Farogh Naseem's membership as the PBC member while vice-chairman of the PBC has served the Minister show-cause notice on June 15.

