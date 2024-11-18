AGP To Organize Seminar On Workplace Harassment Protections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) office is scheduled to organizine an awareness seminar on the Provisions of the Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010 here Wednesday.
The seminar, organized in collaboration with the UN Women would address key aspects of creating safe and inclusive work environments for women, according to press statement.
The event will bring together esteemed speakers and specialists, including representatives from UN Women Pakistan, FOSPAH (Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment), and the Auditor General’s Office.
Keynote addresses and sessions will focus on gender stereotypes, respectful workplace practices, and international best practices for preventing workplace harassment.
The seminar will kick off with preliminary remarks on the workshop's objectives by Dr.
Zahra Kamal, a prominent psychologist and gender specialist from UN Women. Louise Nylin, UN Women’s Country Representative, will deliver remarks to set the tone for the day.
Other highlights include a presentation on workplace harassment laws by Ms. Meher Jamy of FOSPAH, and an engaging discussion on gender and social norms led by Dr. Zahra Kamal.
The closing sessions will cover concepts and norms of respectful workplaces and international best practices with emphasis on situation in Pakistan by Muhammad Younas Khalid of UN Women.
The seminar will also feature an exchange of mementos and conclude with certificate distribution, accompanied by remarks from Abdul Ghufran Memon, Additional Auditor General of Operations.
