AGP Urges Opposition To Debate On NAB Laws

Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:56 PM

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), Khalid Javed Khan on Friday urged opposition and treasury benches to debate on national accountability bureau laws at the forum of parliament

There is need to hold discussion on NAB amendments and the laws of accountability bureau to bring improvement in the system, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He hoped that opposition would take part in the discussion of NAB laws at parliamentary forum. Amendments in NAB laws are imperative to get better results, he added.

Replying to a question about removal of NAB Chief, he said Supreme Judicial Forum was the best forum.

About report on Army Public school (APS), he said, we will follow the orders of supreme court regarding preparation of the report. To another question, he said reservation of business community should be addressed.

