AGP urges Sharif family to avoid politics, avail medical facility for ailing Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan Friday urged the Sharif family and party members to avoid politics over ailing health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and proposed to avail the medical treatment facility from abroad as given by the government following the court orders.

It was clearly mentioned in the law that the name of any convict person could not be removed from the exist control list (ECL), he said while talking to a private news channel.

Playing politics over the health issue would not benefit anyone, he said adding Nawaz Sharif should avail medical treatment from abroad because the present government following the court orders had given relaxation to the former prime minster on humanitarian grounds.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif should submit surety bond and could go to abroad for necessary medical treatment, he said.