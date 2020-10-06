UrduPoint.com
AGP Visits Karachi On Oct 07

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:29 PM

AGP visits Karachi on Oct 07

Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Javaid Jehangir will reach Karachi on October 07 (Wednesday) on a four-day visit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ):Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Javaid Jehangir will reach Karachi on October 07 (Wednesday) on a four-day visit.

During his stay here, he will meet Governor Sindh, Chief Minister Sindh, Governor State Bank of Pakistan and President National Bank Of Pakistan, said a spokesman.

He will also interact with the officers of Accounts and Audit groups from Sindh and Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

