UrduPoint.com

AGP Writes Letter To Nawaz's Doctor Seeking Examination Of Medical Record

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 12:17 AM

AGP writes letter to Nawaz's doctor seeking examination of medical record

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan on Wednesday wrote a letter to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's doctor Dr David Lawrence and sought examination of his current medical record

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan on Wednesday wrote a letter to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's doctor Dr David Lawrence and sought examination of his current medical record.

In his letter, written in the light of the high court judgment, the AGP office said the recent report submitted by the ex-PM to the Lahore High Court (LHC) must have been written by Dr Fayaz Shawl during or after his trip to London.

"All clinical tests, laboratory reports, interventional procedures, if any, physical examinations must have been conducted in the United Kingdom" since Dr Lawrence is his Primary doctor, the letter added.

The AGP said that the doctors nominated by the government intended to meet him to confirm Nawaz's health condition.

The letter asked Dr Lawrence to confirm to the AGP office or the Pakistan High Commission in London about his response to the letter.

"This meeting/examination of the medical record may be scheduled for a date of your convenience between 22 Feb and 13 March 2020. The intimation may be made four days before the desired date fixed by you, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Lahore High Court Doctor London David Lawrence United Kingdom March May 2020 All Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

34 minutes ago
 Ukraine leader says not afraid, 'we will defend ou ..

Ukraine leader says not afraid, 'we will defend ourselves'

1 minute ago
 Spain mourns worst fishing tragedy in 40 years

Spain mourns worst fishing tragedy in 40 years

1 minute ago
 DC Gwadar urges teachers, parents to play role for ..

DC Gwadar urges teachers, parents to play role for school admission drive

2 minutes ago
 ECP releases list of Local Body constituencies in ..

ECP releases list of Local Body constituencies in Hyderabad

2 minutes ago
 Kenyan HC pays farewell call on FS Mahmood

Kenyan HC pays farewell call on FS Mahmood

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>