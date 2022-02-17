(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan on Wednesday wrote a letter to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's doctor Dr David Lawrence and sought examination of his current medical record.

In his letter, written in the light of the high court judgment, the AGP office said the recent report submitted by the ex-PM to the Lahore High Court (LHC) must have been written by Dr Fayaz Shawl during or after his trip to London.

"All clinical tests, laboratory reports, interventional procedures, if any, physical examinations must have been conducted in the United Kingdom" since Dr Lawrence is his Primary doctor, the letter added.

The AGP said that the doctors nominated by the government intended to meet him to confirm Nawaz's health condition.

The letter asked Dr Lawrence to confirm to the AGP office or the Pakistan High Commission in London about his response to the letter.

"This meeting/examination of the medical record may be scheduled for a date of your convenience between 22 Feb and 13 March 2020. The intimation may be made four days before the desired date fixed by you, it added.