UrduPoint.com

AGP Writes Shahbaz Sharif To Submit Nawaz Sharif's Medical Reports In 10 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 10:00 PM

AGP writes Shahbaz Sharif to submit Nawaz Sharif's medical reports in 10 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) on Monday wrote a letter to the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and sought medical reports of former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The AGP asked Shahbaz to submit Nawaz's medical reports within the next 10 days.

The letter further stated that if Shahbaz Sharif failed to do so, contempt of court petition would be filed against him.

The letter also mentioned that according to media reports, Nawaz Sharif was in good health. It stated that Nawaz Sharif's condition was described as extreme critical when he was leaving the country but as soon as Nawaz reached London, his condition improved.

The letter highlighted that the affidavit and the court order was violated as Shehbaz did not submit Nawaz's medical reports.

The letter stated that the Punjab government had formed a committee to examine the medical reports of Nawaz but according to committee report submitted on January 17 no medical details were submitted to the committee by Nawaz's doctors; therefore, the committee could not submit its final opinion in that regard.

The attorney-general further wrote that before approaching the LHC in this regard, he had contacted the PML-N president to submit the medical report.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Contempt Of Court Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London January Media Court Opposition

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

4 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

4 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

4 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

4 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.