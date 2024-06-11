Open Menu

AGPR Issues Funds Availability Certificates For All Pending Applications

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 06:40 PM

AGPR issues funds availability certificates for all pending applications

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) In a significant development to alleviate the hardships of low paid employees of the Federal government, Office of Auditor General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) has issued Fund Availability Certificates for all pending motorcycle advance applications in Islamabad.

This would allow for low paid employees to have their own transport and reduce their traveling time to and from office, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The fund availability certificates have been sent on registered emails of the officials concerned. The list of successful applicants was available on AGPR’s official website (www.agpr.gov.pk). The applicants should submit their bills as soon as possible so that they can be processed before June 30.

