AGPR Updates Federal Employees’ Records On SAP System: Saad Waseem
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Revenue, Saad Waseem Sheikh, informed the National Assembly that the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR), Islamabad, has updated all records of Federal Government employees on the SAP (System Application Product) system with unique personnel numbers.
Responding to a question during the question hour, he said that all key events, including appointments, promotions, upgradations, transfers, retirements, revisions of pay and allowances, and service verifications, are recorded in the SAP system as well as in employees' personal files in the pre-audit sections.
He highlighted that the AGPR currently manages records for 79,380 employees, with nearly all employee data updated in the system.
The responsibility for providing accurate employee details lies with the respective administrative ministries, divisions, and departments. In case of any discrepancies, the updated information provided by the concerned departments is continuously incorporated into the SAP system.
He further said that the AGPR ensures the timely sharing of General Provident (GP) Fund statements with Federal Government employees through their designated Gmail accounts.
Additionally, monthly salary slips are regularly sent to employees.
He said that AGPR has recently initiated payments via the RAAST/MPG (Micro Payment Gateway) system, for which employees are required to provide their 13-digit CNIC or IBAN number. The relevant departments have been asked to submit updated information to facilitate this process.
The AGPR offices maintain timely communication with concerned departments regarding employees and retirees to ensure swift resolution of cases.
Furthermore, pension cases submitted through the Pension Facilitation Centre (PFC) or online can be tracked via a designated tracking system available at various ministries, divisions, and departments.
He assured that the entire process of pay and pension payments is conducted in accordance with the Finance Division’s instructions, which are regularly updated to enhance transparency and efficiency.
