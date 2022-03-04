Agrarian organizations must join hands for development of agriculture sector: UAF VC

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that agrarian organizations must join hands to work together for development of agriculture sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that agrarian organizations must join hands to work together for development of agriculture sector.

He was addressing the concluding session of four-week 7th training workshop on Financial and Administrative Management and E-Governance for the officials and management of Agriculture Department Punjab (Research Wing) at the UAF as chief guest . The workshop was arranged by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC).

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the agriculture sector is facing different challenges including low productivity, traditional way of farming, climate changes, decreasing water resources, marketing issue and others. He said that the fertile agricultural land is being converted into residential colonies, posing a serious threat to food security.He said the university has mapped out a strategy to further improve the research work.

He said that the university is strengthening its connections with agriculture experts and scientists across the globe.

Director ORIC UAF Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir called for promoting the latest trend to enhance productivity. He said that UAF is running the research project worth billions of rupees that will come up with viable solutions to the different issues of the agriculture.He urged the agricultural scientists to find local solutions to the problems of the farmers keeping the ground realities in view.

Umar Saeed Qadri said trained and skilled manpower is prerequisite to face the challenges of the modern world. He added that workshop course was planned keeping in view the challenges and latest tools and practices meant to enhance working efficiency of the participants.

Dr Abdul Rasheed said that 62 officials were giving training in the 7th workshop. He said that all possible measures are being taken for agriculture development that will open up new avenue of the development and prosperity for the country.