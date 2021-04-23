UrduPoint.com
Agreement Between Government, Banned Movement Fully Implemented: Fawad

Fri 23rd April 2021 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that the agreement between the government and a banned movement has been fully implemented.

In a tweet, the minister said the resolution has been presented in the Parliament and the activists arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order have been released.

He said the series of protests in the country in this regard had ended.

Chaudhry Fawad said if the opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz and Pakistan People's Party want to table their own resolution, they have this right as per parliamentary rules and practices and the government has nothing to do with it.

