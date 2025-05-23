Agreement Between PR, MCCI On Cargo Reached
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 08:57 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) On the directives of Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, PR Divisional Superintendent Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh, met President Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh here.
During the meeting, significant decisions were made regarding the improvement of the railway system and provision of facilities for the business community. The meeting was also attended by DCO Ramla Rao Shahid, DDO Suleman Khalid and Divisional Engineer Abid Razzaq.
Railway officials and MCCI representatives agreed to promote cargo services and facilitate commercial activities.
Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh stated that the railway system is improving rapidly, with special focus on the timely arrival and departure of trains. He said that where previously only 60% of trains arrived on time, this rate has now reached 80 pc with the goal of achieving 100%.
He also mentioned that efforts were underway to repair and refurbish coaches to provide passengers with a more comfortable travel experience. He announced that Pakistan Railways is planning to launch special cargo trains for traders in South Punjab, particularly Multan, which will greatly benefit import and export sectors. Sheikh added that cargo train rates will be fixed to ensure convenience and transparency for the business community in transporting their goods.
He revealed that future plans include launching special cargo services to connect Multan, Bahawalpur, and D.G. Khan with Karachi via rail.
MCCI President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Sheikh praised the efforts of the railway administration, stating that an improved railway system will benefit both the general public and the business community. He suggested that railways should provide high-quality, clean services and also run executive-class trains that arrive on time. He highlighted that large quantities of soybeans, sunflowers, and other oilseed are imported into Multan. Operating cargo trains between Karachi and Multan would not only facilitate businesses but also significantly increase railway revenues.
Referring to global trends, Mian Sheikh noted that most commercial freight around the world is transported via train or ship, as it is not only a cost-effective method but also helps reduce road traffic congestion and supports environmental protection.
Railway officials assured the MCCI of continued close coordination and provision of facilities tailored to the needs of traders. These steps will not only support the economic development of South Punjab but will also benefit the national economy.
