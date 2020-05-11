Agreement between Sindh Govt, traders is welcoming: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the agreement reached between Sindh government and traders on easing business hours was welcoming

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the agreement reached between Sindh government and traders on easing business hours was welcoming.

He said that no strict action would be taken by the Government if the traders strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during business hours from 6 am to 5 pm, said a statement on Monday.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that easing or tightening of lockdown depend on implementation of SOPs by people and members of business community.

He said that those who had to go to the markets for shopping should follow the guidelines issued by the Government as the guidelines had been issued for their own protection.

"The only way to avoid getting infected with the coronavirus is to take precautions," he said.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that as long as people and business community continue to follow the defined SOPs, the relaxation in lock down would not be withdrawn.

The Minister further asked the people and the members of the business community to strictly follow the lock down on announced safe days and stay at home on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

He said that according to the medical experts, it was very important to follow the SOPs, adding the Sindh Government had formulated the SOPs in consultation with the medical experts. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed the hope that the members of the business community would not only implement SOPs themselves but would also make their customers bound to do so.

He said that the Sindh government had decided to relax the lock down in view of the plight of traders and people and now it was their responsibility to fully cooperate with the Government in this battle against the pandemic.

He said the Government could not stop the spread of the coronavirus alone.People and businessmen would have to fully cooperate with the Government in this regard,he added.