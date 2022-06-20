Agreement inked to create a conducive business environment in Sindh : Qasim Naveed Qamar

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Investment Department, Government of Sindh and Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK), on Monday signed an agreement to create conducive business environment by providing Single Window Operations.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar chaired the ceremony of signing the agreement between Sindh Government and EY Ford Rhodes here, said a statement.

Sindh Secretary Investment Bilal Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

The agreement was signed by Project Director CLICK, as a representative of the Government of Sindh Anwar Ali Shar and Abbas Ali, a partner representing EY Rhodes Ford.

The salient feature of the agreement was to strive to create a conducive business environment by providing Single Window Operations to business people.

The step would facilitate the issuance of licenses, permits and NOCs (certificates online).

Speaking on the occasion, Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the agreement would also help to encourage more investments in Sindh province.