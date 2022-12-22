UrduPoint.com

Agreement Inked With Shifa International Hospital To Avail Specialist Doctors' Services For GB

Revamping the health Sector, the government of Gilgit-Baltistan and Shifa International hospital formally signed an agreement on Thursday at Shifa International Hospital, Islamabad to hire the services of specialist doctors for the patients of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The agreement is reached after numerous consultative meetings and other formalities of the bidding process in order to ensure transparency and trustship.

The agreement has been signed between Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Programme(GBRSP), Department of Health (DOH), Gilgit-Baltistan and M/S Shifa Foundation, Islamabad, Shifa International Hospitals Limited, Islamabad, and eShifa.

As per the agreement the Government of Gilgit-Baltistan is hiring the services of 66 consultant doctors of various specialties as per the need identified by the health department GB.

This significant agreement signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker GBLA Advocate Nazir Ahmad, Finance Minister GB Javed Manwa, and women parliamentarians: Suraiya Zaman, Parliamentary Secretary education Dilshad Bano, Parliamentary Secretary Forest Kulsoom Farman, Parliamentary Secretary Health Kaneez Fatima, Parliamentary secretary Women development Gilgit-Baltistan.

Before the signing ceremony, detailed discussions were made between the parties to make the agreement successful and build longlasting mutual trust.

During the discussion, it has been decided that apart from the rotation of specialist doctors in Gilgit-Baltistan, special attention would also be given to impart training for paramedics, biomedical technicians, nursing staff, housekeeping, etc of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mr. Muhyuddin Wani assured the senior management of Shifa International Hospital that direct monitoring would be made by himself to make this partnership a successful one, and to ensure that the best medical services would be provided to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan at their doorsteps.

The agreement has initially been made for one year, however, it is extendable further for another year.

The agreement provides high incentives to the specialist doctors so that they may go to those distant areas where currently even the services of medical officers are not available let alone the services of specialist doctors.

The political leadership of Gilgit-Baltistan present at the signing ceremony hoped that this connectivity over the period of time will grow stronger wherein the Govt of Gilgit-Baltistan would also think to avail the best facilities of Shifa International Hospital like Tele-ICU, Tele-Radiology, Tele-Pathology etc.

This milestone agreement will augment the health sector of Gilgit-Baltistan in providing the best medical facilities to the poor people of remote areas as owing to a lack of specialist doctors people have to travel to bigger cities to avail the services of specialist doctors for minor medical problems.

