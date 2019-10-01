Agreement on land owners' online verification signed

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday signed an agreement with National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to get assistance from the Authority for biometric verification to prevent frauds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday signed an agreement with National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to get assistance from the Authority for biometric verification to prevent frauds.

LDA Director General Usman Moazzam signed the agreement with NADRA acting director general (DG) Project Waryam Shafqat.

As per the agreement, the LDA would verify all applicants and their family members' records to identify the legal owner of the land. The LDA would require NADRA's biometric services for the real time verification of land owners, along with their family members details.

For the verification, the LDA has also set up facilitation desks in NADRA offices at Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.