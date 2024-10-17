Open Menu

Agreement Reached On Judicial Reforms: JUI-F Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 01:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that an agreement has been reached regarding reforms in the judiciary, and they are close to reaching a consensus on some other points.

Addressing the media along with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar late Wednesday night at Jati Umrah after attending a dinner hosted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he emphasized that amendments should be introduced in the constitution to bring about reforms in institutions and strengthen the supremacy of the constitution. He added that he would speak with the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf upon reaching Islamabad.

On this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that they are steadily moving towards a consensus after consultations, and at the right time, the constitutional amendment will be passed by the both houses. He mentioned that what was a consensus between two parties yesterday has now extended to three parties.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said that the three parties have reached an agreement on judicial reforms, with further consultations required on some points. He added that progress would be made in a day or two.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, and JUI-F’s Maulana Asad Mahmood also attended the dinner.

