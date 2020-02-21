Agreement signed between Turbat University and PPAF

(@FahadShabbir)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between University of Turbat (UoT) and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) on Friday to collaborate in conducting research, conference on issues of water challenges and poverty reduction programs

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir from University of Turbat and Head of Programs Simi Kamal from Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund Islamabad signed the agreement.

The ceremony was also attended by Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences dean Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, Dean Faculty of Law Prof. Dr. Gul Hassan, Dean Faculty of Science and Engineering Dr. Haneef Ur Rahman, Director linkages Ijaz Ahmed, Assistant Manager PPR Unit (PPAF) Saadia Tariq, CEO UDAAN Giranaz Baloch, PSO to Vice Chancellor Bilal Ur Rahman and Protocol Officer Meer Bahad Baloch.

Highlighting university's activities and different achievements accomplished by his institution in six years, he said that Turbat University was committed to innovation in higher education.

Dr. Sabir said his institution was working on a comprehensive plan for enhancing collaboration agreements with different national and international universities and institutions.

He informed the guests that Turbat University became a full-fledged university from a sub campus in the year 2013, and UoT now has its sub campuses at CPEC city Gwadar and Panjgur in short span of seven years.

PPAF's Head of Program Simi Kamal said that she had noted the conducive environment for research and acquiring education in Turbat University.

She said the collaboration between the two institutions would provide a platform to the youth of this region to brush up their skills to play their role in the development and prosperity of the province.

Simi Kamal believed that the MoU would help to strengthen the relationship between UoT and PPAF in different fields.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir presented a shield to the guests.