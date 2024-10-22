Agreement signed for development of National Open Data Portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) An agreement has been signed between Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Sapphire Consulting Pvt. Ltd for the development and implementation of National Open Data Portal (NODP).

According to the Education Ministry, through NODP, National EMIS will be integrated with the databases of provincial EMISs for timely provision of educational data at national level for informed decision making.

The system will not only be able to generate static reports but also allow the users to generate customized reports as per their needs.

NODP will report data against 71 indicators inclusive of thematic SDG-4 and nationally prioritized indicators.

Through the implementation of the Data Standardization Framework, Pakistan aims to fulfil its international commitments by reporting on SDG-4 education indicators under Data Standardization Framework (DSF).