Agreement Signed For Development Of National Open Data Portal
Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) An agreement has been signed between Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and Sapphire Consulting Pvt. Ltd for the development and implementation of National Open Data Portal (NODP).
According to the Education Ministry, through NODP, National EMIS will be integrated with the databases of provincial EMISs for timely provision of educational data at national level for informed decision making.
The system will not only be able to generate static reports but also allow the users to generate customized reports as per their needs.
NODP will report data against 71 indicators inclusive of thematic SDG-4 and nationally prioritized indicators.
Through the implementation of the Data Standardization Framework, Pakistan aims to fulfil its international commitments by reporting on SDG-4 education indicators under Data Standardization Framework (DSF).
Recent Stories
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles1 minute ago
-
Dengue cases expected to decline in November, PMD warns of critical next two weeks1 minute ago
-
ICT admin launches anti-dengue fumigation drive1 minute ago
-
Rising smog level in Pakistan exacerbated by stable meteorological conditions: PMD1 minute ago
-
Cricket match between ICB G-6/3, British Council to be held on Wednesday11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strengthens regional connectivity, trade, security ties at 23rd SCO summit11 minutes ago
-
Nutritionist Hina Anees emphasizes importance of protein for health11 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt plans to operate 'double-decker buses' on roads of Karachi11 minutes ago
-
DC visits educational institutes11 minutes ago
-
ICT Police nab nearly 15,000 criminals and seize Rs 1.55 billion in nine months21 minutes ago
-
Youth arrested for loading firing video on social media21 minutes ago