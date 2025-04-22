Agreement Signed For Implementation Of KP Safe Cities Project
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A significant step forward on Tuesday took in the implementation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s flagship Safe Cities Project, as a formal agreement was signed during a ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s House here.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur attended the signing ceremony as the chief guest.
The event was also attended by members of the provincial cabinet, elected representatives of Peshawar, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Additional Chief Secretary for Home, and other relevant officials.
The agreement was signed between the KP Police and the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC). Officials briefed the CM on various aspects of the project during the event.
Under this ambitious project, all divisional headquarters and other sensitive districts of the province, including the provincial capital Peshawar, would be transformed into Safe Cities. The initial phase would focus on the implementation in Peshawar.
The first phase of the Peshawar Safe City Project, costing Rs 2.2 billion, would be completed within six months. It included the installation of 710 advanced high-resolution surveillance cameras at 125 key locations across the city.
The second phase would expand the coverage to an additional 600 sites in Peshawar, further strengthening security and surveillance capabilities across the city.
Recent Stories
Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agreement signed for implementation of KP safe cities project2 minutes ago
-
Double-murder case accused arrested2 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman announces three-member panel of chairpersons2 minutes ago
-
BoR auditors briefed on steps for transparency, improvement in revenue matters12 minutes ago
-
RWCCI delegation meets RPO Alpa, discusses businesswomen's problems12 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off four more meters12 minutes ago
-
Committee to probe alleged negligence at PFSA22 minutes ago
-
PU VC inaugurates 250-KW solar system at HCC22 minutes ago
-
DC visits maternity hospital, oversees anti-polio campaign22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Sweet Home marks Green Earth Day22 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses monthly performance of Ombudsman Secretariat32 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon for restoring trade activities halted by prevailing situation on highways32 minutes ago