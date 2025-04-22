Open Menu

Agreement Signed For Implementation Of KP Safe Cities Project

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A significant step forward on Tuesday took in the implementation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s flagship Safe Cities Project, as a formal agreement was signed during a ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s House here.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur attended the signing ceremony as the chief guest.

The event was also attended by members of the provincial cabinet, elected representatives of Peshawar, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Additional Chief Secretary for Home, and other relevant officials.

The agreement was signed between the KP Police and the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC). Officials briefed the CM on various aspects of the project during the event.

Under this ambitious project, all divisional headquarters and other sensitive districts of the province, including the provincial capital Peshawar, would be transformed into Safe Cities. The initial phase would focus on the implementation in Peshawar.

The first phase of the Peshawar Safe City Project, costing Rs 2.2 billion, would be completed within six months. It included the installation of 710 advanced high-resolution surveillance cameras at 125 key locations across the city.

The second phase would expand the coverage to an additional 600 sites in Peshawar, further strengthening security and surveillance capabilities across the city.

