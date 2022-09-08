Agreement signed for installation of CCTV cameras in parts of Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Karachi Police and Community Policing Karachi (CPK) here on Thursday signed an agreement for installation of Closed Circuit Camera tv (CCTV) cameras to control street crimes in the metropolitan.

It was decided to set up CCTV control rooms in 10 police stations of Karachi where the rate of street crime is high. As per the agreement, the control rooms would be set up in respective police stations whereas cameras would be maintained by Community Policing Karachi.

The agreement was signed during the meeting of Chief Organizer CPK Murad Soni and his delegation with Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Javed Alam Odho at Karachi Police Office.

During the meeting, importance and usefulness of CCTV cameras in controlling street crime and cooperation of the citizens came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, the Karachi Police chief said that installation of CCTV cameras would not only help reduction in street crimes but would also help arresting the criminals.

The AIG assured full cooperation of Karachi police to CPK in this regard.