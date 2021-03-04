Agreement signed for legislative effectiveness of women MNAs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ):A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between National Assembly and Anthro Insights (AI) on Thursday for capacity building of selected women legislators of National Assembly.

The MoU was signed between Secretary National Assembly Tahir Hussain and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anthro Insights Syed Ali Mujtaba Zaidi, said a press release.

Under the MoU two years of Legislative effectiveness fellowship program for women legislators will be conducted. The AI will conduct workshops and capacity building of selected women legislators of National Assembly for conceptualizing Legislative Framework and Post legislative scrutiny to the women legislators.

The MoU also aims at recognizing the importance of mutual collaboration and cooperation to achieve their respective mandate and strategic objectives of strengthening the democratic institutions through the use of technology and digital innovations.

This MoU will remain in effect for three years from date of signing. Training of Secretariat staff on Post-Legislative Scrutiny (PLS) methodology and approach will also be conducted under the said program. Moreover technical assistance for supporting women legislators enrolled at fellowship in using various aspects of PLS including implementation analysis, legal advice, research, communication, parliamentary systems and practices will be provided.