Agreement signed for rehabilitation & modernization of Sukkur Barrage

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Project Management Office (PMO), Sindh Barrages Improvement Project (SBIP) Irrigation department and the government of Sindh have signed an agreement for rehabilitation and modernization of Sukkur Barrage, told an Irrigation official on Tuesday.

The Rs17 billion contract included rehabilitation of structure and repairs in stone masonry of superstructure and RCC arches, replacement of main barrage gates and hoisting system to work without counterweights and installation of new 11/0.4 kV transformers and standby generators.

Project Director, PMO-SBIP, Ghulam Muhiudin Mughal and Lyu Ming, authorized representative of the JV signed the agreement on behalf of Sindh Irrigation Department and the JV respectively.