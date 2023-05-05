Agreement signed: PITB to provide digital solutions to PHA

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Information and Technology board (PITB) would provide digital management and monitoring system to the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA), and an agreement was signed in this regard at the PHA head office, here on Friday.

Director General PHA Muhammad Tahir Wattoo and Director PITB Nausheen Fiaz signed the agreement, while Additional DG PHA Safiullah, Director Administration Musa Ai, Programme Manager PITB Muhammad Bilal and other officers were also present.

Addressing the event, Tahir Wattoo said that the aim of the agreement was to get an extraordinary digital monitoring and management system.

After completing the system, the information would be accessible to the public, he added.

Wattoo said that all payments and revenue collection would also be digitalised, data of all canteens in parks, billboards would also be digitalised, adding that the PHA was expected to get extra Rs150-200 million earning through digitalisation. He also revealed that the PHA was going to earn history's highest revenue this year due to extraordinary efforts of the staff.