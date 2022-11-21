UrduPoint.com

Agreement Signed To Ensure Int'l Education For Pak Students

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Agreement signed to ensure Int'l education for Pak students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :An agreement was signed yesterday as part of the initiative to make students in Pakistan potentially capable for joining the world's higher education institutions of excellence.

The agreement was signed between two educational institutions i.e. Pearson Education Limited and Cornerstone school & College Global Campus, Lahore, (CSCG) to offer Pearson Edexcel complete suits of qualifications to students from early years till A level at the CSCG campus.

Th agreement was signed during a ceremony held in Lahore on Monday.

The agreement was signed by Ms. Kathryn Booth, Director of Pearson Schools Qualifications, middle East, North Africa, Pakistan & Turkey, and Ms. Wajeeha Raoof, Director Cornerstone Schools.

Senior officials of both the organizations, academicians and guest students were also present on the occasion.

As per details, the scope of this collaboration will allow Pearson and the Cornerstone Schools to continue collaborating for Pearson Edexcel exams, supporting resources and professional development courses at the Global Campus, Lahore The agreement envisages that Pearson will provide at the CSCG campus unmatched data analysis and exam support tools, PD teachers training and resources support.

On the other hand, the CSCG campus will offer to students all suits of Pearson qualifications including Early Years, Int. GCSE and A level exams, support Pearson's qualifications monitoring process, introduce the programs at their all campuses and branches.

In her remarks on the occasion, Wajeeha Raoof expressed her full confidence in the academic programs development capacities of the Pearson and said that their students will be able to get the Pearson Edexcel qualifications to potentially enter the arena of international education in renowned educational institutions.

Kathryn Booth appreciated the leadership of Cornerstone Schools for their ongoing collaboration with Pearson through their valued partnership of seven years. She highlighted the significance of Pearson Edexcel qualifications saying the students at the Cornerstone global campus will get a rich opportunity to equip themselves with critical skills to enable them to succeed in future education and the world of work.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a question-answer session was also held where the audience raised a number of questions regarding this collaboration and future prospects as well.

