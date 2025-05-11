Agreement Signed To Mobilize Up To $100 Million Investment In IT
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 08:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) In a landmark collaboration, the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), the country’s apex and only authorized IT trade body and sAi Venture Capital, one of Pakistan’s leading investment firms in advanced engineering, have signed a strategic agreement to accelerate Pakistan’s technology exports.
The partnership seeks to mobilize up to $100 million in investment for Pakistan’s IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) sector — an industry increasingly viewed as a key pillar of the country’s long-term export strategy.
Under the agreement, sAi will work closely with P@SHA to identify high-potential firms, conduct due diligence and unlock both domestic and international capital alongside other investors to help scale globally competitive businesses.
“Pakistan’s IT sector has the potential to be a cornerstone of our export growth,” said Sajjad Mustafa Syed, Chairman of P@SHA.
“To achieve that, we need more than capital, structured intelligent capital — the kind that brings governance, investor alignment and long-term strategic thinking. This agreement is a major step in that direction, ” he elaborated.
As part of the collaboration, sAi will also join P@SHA’s Government Relations & Policy Committee; contributing directly to policy formulation and legislative reforms aimed at making Pakistan’s technology ecosystem more investor-friendly.
“This partnership allows us to scale what we’ve been building over the past two years,” said Ahsan Jamil, Managing General Partner of sAi Venture Capital.
“Firms in Pakistan’s technology sector don’t just need cheques — they need capital that’s aligned with global markets, structured for long-term growth and grounded in disciplined governance that helps them scale into trusted partners for enterprise clients worldwide.”
The agreement comes at a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s economy, as the country looks to stabilize its balance of payments and shift from consumption-led growth toward higher-value exports. Projections suggest that technology exports could exceed $3.5 billion in FY25, driven by global demand in software, AI and enterprise solutions.
“This isn’t merely a capital partnership — it’s a blueprint for building the financial and policy infrastructure our technology sector needs,” Muhammad Umair Nizam, Senior Vice Chairman of P@SHA and Brand Chair, added.
“Together, we’re laying the groundwork to reshape how Pakistan positions itself in the global digital economy,” Umair added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCCI salutes civil-military leadership on glorious victory7 minutes ago
-
SSP Shoaib vows zero tolerance for crime, negligence in duty7 minutes ago
-
Rally organized for solidarity with Pakistan Army7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's powerful strikes on key defense installations including air bases, S-400 defense system b ..7 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Multan marks Victory Day7 minutes ago
-
Agreement signed to mobilize up to $100 million investment in IT7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army is the crown of our heads: IPP7 minutes ago
-
Educational institutions in Punjab to open from Monday7 minutes ago
-
Operation Iron Wall: Pakistan rises united against Indian aggression16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Historic Triumph: A masterclass in modern warfare on all fronts16 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar receives call from Algerian FM17 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq lauds armed forces over Pakistan’s victory against Indian aggression17 minutes ago