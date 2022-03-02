Agreement signed to provide housing plots to PA employees

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees Cooperative Housing Society (KPECHS) and Shah Saud Land Owners on Wednesday signed an agreement to provide housing plots to the employees of the Provincial Assembly (PA) on easy installments.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was the chief guest of the signing ceremony that was held here at Tahira Qazi Shaheed Hall.

Deputy Speaker KP Assembly Mehmood Jan and Secretary Provincial Assembly Kifayat Ullah Afridi were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, a formal agreement was signed on a land-sharing basis between the society and Shah Saud Land Owner.

Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, and Secretary Assembly Kifayat Ullah Afridi on the occasion prayed for the success of the project and expressed best wishes for the employees of the provincial assembly.

