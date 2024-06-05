Agreement signed to provide vocational training to youth

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) An agreement was signed between RIPHAH and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) at the NAVTTC Headquarters in Islamabad for vocational training of youth.

IIMCT/Riphah International University was represented by Mr. Ahmed Nauman Anees, CEO/Project Director, Riphah ExcelTech Institute and Group Director of Human Development Services and Strategy, while the Director General/Chairperson of Planning and Development signed on behalf of NAVTTC.

This agreement marks the largest collaboration regarding vocational training in recent memory.

The project is funded by the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Office and is part of the prestigious SFIC forum at the national level.

This collaboration aligns with Chancellor, Hassan Muhammad Khan's vision of bridging the gap between industry and academia by transferring essential skills to the youth.

The agreement aims to empower Pakistani youth with the necessary tools to become proficient professionals through hands-on skills acquisition locally and globally.

The project focuses on various aspects of Allied Health Sciences and is designed to equip teams and faculty with substantial practical experience, turning them into vocational training experts.

The ongoing mission is to equip Pakistani youth with 21st-century skills, aiming not only to contribute locally but also to export trained manpower overseas, thus bringing in precious foreign exchange to the nation.

As part of this initiative, a comprehensive, well-equipped micro-credentialing academy is also being established. The Institute will be run by top industry experts and academicians with foreign exposure.

RIPHAH International University is known for consistently working for the development of Pakistani Youth in terms of knowledge and skills development.