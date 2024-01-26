Agreement signed with BoP for solar systems for PEF schools

An agreement has been signed between Punjab Education Foundation and Bank of Punjab, marking a significant step towards providing solar panels to more than 7,000 partner schools under the PEF umbrella

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) An agreement has been signed between Punjab Education Foundation and Bank of Punjab, marking a significant step towards providing solar panels to more than 7,000 partner schools under the PEF umbrella.

According to a spokesman for the PFA, the partnership aims to empower educational institutions with sustainable energy solutions through accessible installment loans for the acquisition of solar systems.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by MD PEF Shahid Farid and Head Retail Finance Division Salman Shah here during a ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the PEF MD highlighted the positive impact of this initiative, stating that over 7,000 PEF partner schools will benefit from the solar energy facility. The implementation of solar systems is expected to reduce electricity bills for PEF partners while providing environmentally friendly electricity to over 2.7 million students. He further emphasized the commitment to implementing additional measures for the betterment of PEF partner schools.

This collaboration reflects a shared vision of sustainable development and underscores the commitment of both Punjab Education Foundation and Bank of Punjab towards fostering a brighter and eco-friendly future for educational institutions.

The official signing ceremony of the agreement took place at the Bank of Punjab's office, attended by key representatives from both organizations included Managing Director Mr. Shahid Fareed, Deputy Managing Director (Operation) Ms. Samina Nawaz, Deputy Managing Director (Supports Services) Mr. Raja Muhammad Ashraf, Deputy Managing Director (FCRM) Mr. Muhammad Farooq, Director (Finance) Mr. Qasim Munir, and Additional Director (FAS) Mr. Ayaz Muhammad Arfi. Bank of Punjab was represented by Head Retail Finance Division Salman Shah, Head Government Sector Division Ghulam Ali, Head Public Sector Deposit Division Nadeem Ghulam Butt, along with other officers.