Agreement Signing Of World Bank-funded Project For Procurement Of Sewage Suction, Jetting Vehicles

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:33 AM

Agreement Signing of World Bank-funded project for procurement of sewage suction, jetting vehicles

An agreement signing ceremony was held in the office of Minister Local Government for the procurement of 14 pairs of sewage suction and jetting vehicles under World Bank financed KWSSIP project

The agreement was signed by Project Director KWSSIP Ayub Shaikh and MD Meraj Limited, Iftikhar. Minister LG. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and MD KWSB Asadullah Khan were present on the occasion.

These vehicle machines are to be procured in a contract period of 12 months however, it was decided that keeping in view the requirement of these machines for the sewage system of Karachi specially in the light of last rains received by the city M/s Meraj limited the contractor, they will try it's best to supply these vehicles in 6 months period to prepare the city before the next monsoon rains.

These machines will be supplied at a cost of Rs 652 million under World Bank financed KWSSIP project.

More Stories From Pakistan

