UrduPoint.com

Agreement To Declare Punjab, California As Sister State Initiated: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Agreement to declare Punjab, California as sister state initiated: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Progress with regard to making an agreement to declare Punjab and California as 'Sister State' had been initiated and a special letter had been issued to the Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on behalf of the Head of California Legislative Assembly Mr. Chris R.Holden in this regard.

According to handout issued here on Sunday, the CM had been extended an invitation to ink his signatures on the Sister State relationship agreement between Punjab and California.

CM chaired a meeting to review the matters relating to the agreement in which former federal minister Moonis Elahi also participated.

Former federal secretary and chairman P&D Salman Ghani apprised about the details and ingredients of the Sister State relationship agreement between Punjab and California.

The CM directed to give a final shape to the Sister State relationship agreement between Punjab and California forthwith. He said that the agreement would enhance trade, economic, business relations between Pakistan and California and would increase bilateral investment. He highlighted that relations in the sectors of education, health, information technology, environment and culture would be promoted. He underscored that this agreement would further strengthen the mutual relations between Punjab and the state of California.

The chief minister said that a special section would be set up in the Planning & Development board in order to give a final shape to the agreement which would give the matters a final shape with regard to the agreement.

CM said that all matters relating to the agreement to declare Punjab and California Sister State would be finalised soon. He said though the Punjab government delegation had been given an invitation to visit California so as to participate in the agreement signing ceremony but we would be pleased if the Californian delegation make this agreement by coming over to Lahore.

The CM apprised that the Legislative Assembly of California had passed the agreement resolution to declare Sister State relationship between Punjab and California. He added that a reference had been given in the letter being sent by Mr. Chris R Holden about the resolution passed from the California Legislative Assembly relating to the agreement to declare Punjab and California Sister State relationship, adding that the copy of the letter had been sent to Ambassador of America in Pakistan Mr Donald Blome, Director of USAID Mission and the officials concerned.

CM stated that Chris R Holden apprised him that the later was highly pleased to extend him a formal invitation about the Sister State relationship agreement between California and Punjab. He hoped that under the leadership of CM Pervaiz Elahi agreement of Sister State relationship between Punjab and California would soon be signed.

Provincial Adviser Amir Saeed Rawn, Chief Secretary Punjab Abdullah Sumbal, former Federal Secretary and Chairman P&D Salman Ghani, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikander, Secretary Local Government, DG Punjab Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer and the concerned officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Lahore Resolution Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Technology Business Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Moonis Elahi Visit Progress Sunday All From Government Agreement General Motors

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

10 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

19 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.