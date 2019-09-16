Agreement to upgrade ML-1 to be signed next month: National Assembly told

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Monday informed the National Assembly that upgradation work on Mainline-1 (ML-1) would start from Sindh province and agreement in this regard would be signed next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Monday informed the National Assembly that upgradation work on Mainline-1 (ML-1) would start from Sindh province and agreement in this regard would be signed next month.

During the question hour, he said, "After 1861 not a single track of Pakistan Railways had been changed, it was the Pakistan Terik-e-eInsaf government which had decided to upgrade the track keeping in view the importance of this means of transportation." He said that the network of Pakistan Railways would be expanded in order to provide better traveling facilities to the commuters.

Sheikh Rashid said that about 3.7 million liters of fuel had been saved by the Pakistan Railways during one year, while new cargo trains had also helped to earn revenue for PR.

The Minister said that out of 3000 railway crossings, 1200 crossings were manned while 1800 crossing were unmanned.

Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib informed that the deficit of Pakistan Railways had decreased to Rs 32.76 billion from Rs 36.62 billion last year.

He said that revenue of Pakistan Railways was enhanced to Rs 54.50 billion by the present government Pakistan Railways launched 24 new passenger trains and the freight trains were increased to 12 over the last one year.

He said Rs 6 million had been provided to Carriage Factory for repair of the old coaches. He said introduction of EFI locomotives and trains tracking system had contributed in reducing the fuel consumption of the Railways.

Farrukh Habib said the government had planned to upgrade the factories and workshops of Pakistan Railways. He said facilities were also been upgraded at the Railways stations.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that from August 2018 to June 2019 about 74 accidents had occurred in the Pakistan Railways' system. Out of these, 44 accident inquires had been completed.

He said that no compensation was paid to the victims of Railways accident that occurred on May 15, 2019 at Arifwala as there was provision of compensation to a trespasser under section 82-A of railways Act 1890.

To another question he said that all efforts were being made to provide water filtration plants on important stations in phases keeping in view the availability of funds.

He said that filtration plants would be installed at six other stations including Lahore, Gujranwala, Raiwind, Nankana Sahib, Hassan Abadal and Bahawalur shortly.