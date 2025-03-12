Agreement With 60 Schools For Free Education To Families Of Martyrs In Kohat
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Dr. Zahidullah Khan had signed the agreement between 60 public schools of Kohat district to provide educational facilities to the children of police martyrs and other employees.
According to DPO office, 100 percent of Kohat's educational institutions would provide education completely free of charge for the children of police martyrs and 35 to 50 percent discount would be given in educational expenses for the children of veterans and serving police employees.
This agreement was signed by DPO Kohat Dr.
Zahidullah Khan and the officials of the Association of 52 Public Schools of Kohat District.
On this occasion, DPO Kohat said that this initiative has been taken for the welfare of the police force personnel and their families, which will help their children get quality education.
Dr. Zahidullah Khan thanked the officials of the educational institutions and said that your cooperation for the welfare of the police employees is commendable and Kohat police will stand by you in difficult times.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..
AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agreement with 60 Schools for free education to families of martyrs in Kohat6 minutes ago
-
Unidentified persons kill man6 minutes ago
-
Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance operation continues15 minutes ago
-
Adulterers fined for Rs. 50 thousand during Ramazan16 minutes ago
-
ICT admin conducts 3786 inspections, arrests 605 sellers, seals 11 shops16 minutes ago
-
13 criminals held26 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers nabbed26 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 61 kg drugs in 8 operations; arrests 10 suspects26 minutes ago
-
Robber killed, 2 flee after shootout with Pirwadhai Police36 minutes ago
-
Indian Govt imposes ban on IIJ&K-based two Islamic Outfits1 hour ago
-
Robber killed, 2 flee after shootout with Pirwadhai Police1 hour ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched at BISP center2 hours ago