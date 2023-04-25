Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: Sanaullah

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2023) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan says agreement with International Monetary Fund would be inked formally during next week as the government has fulfilled its all requirements.

Addressing a public gathering in Faisalabad, he said after the agreement, a tangible relief could be passed on to the public.

The Interior Minister said that the politicians have difference of opinion but this difference should not be converted into personal enmity.