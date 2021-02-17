UrduPoint.com
Agreement With IMF To Spur Economic Growth: Hafeez Shaikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:41 PM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday said that the staff-level agreement between International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan would help improve exports and investments; and lead the country towards economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Wednesday said that the staff-level agreement between International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan would help improve exports and investments; and lead the country towards economic growth.

Talking to media persons outside Election Commission of Pakistan, the federal minister said that owing to this agreement, investors from the world and capital markets would be attracted towards Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that IMF and the Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement on second to fifth reviews of country's reform programme under IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF). This agreement is subject to the approval of the IMF's Executive board and after the completion of reviews around US $500 million would be released.

Hafeez Shaikh while talking about the Senate elections, said that it was democratic right of every individual and party to hold their opinion and take part in elections.

"Ultimately the electorate and in our case, the members of National Assembly will decide who will be the member of Pakistan Senate," he said and hoped that Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf will win.

The minister said that the qualities that distinguished PTI and and its leader from other parties and people is that Imran Khan had only one interest and that is to make the people of Pakistan prosperous and increase their and country's respect.

The second quality that makes Imran Khan different from other parties' leaders is that his goal is to protect and increase country's treasure. He prefers country's treasure over his family business and politics, Hafeez Shaikh said.

