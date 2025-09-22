Agreement With KSA To Further Strengthen Relations: Musadik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 11:05 PM
Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that defense pact with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would further strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that defense pact with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would further strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries.
The defense agreement with Saudi Arabia was not against any specific country, he said while talking to
a private television channel.
In reply to a question about aggression, he said both the countries would utilize all available resources to counter the aggression. Pakistan would have joint exercises with Saudi Arabia soon, he added.
